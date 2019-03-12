Unemployment rates edged upwards in the mid-Willamette Valley in January, according to figures released by the Oregon Employment Department on Tuesday.
Linn County’s seasonally adjusted rate increased from 4.9 percent in December to 5.2 percent in January.
Benton County’s rate increased from 3.3 percent in December to 3.4 percent in January, and that remains the lowest mark in the Beaver State.
Oregon’s statewide unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.3 percent.
The United States’ unemployment rate for January was 4 percent, up from 3.9 percent in December.
Local unemployment rates remain low compared to historic levels, though they’ve crept up in the last year, in part to more people entering the workforce.
Benton County’s unemployment rate was at 3 percent in January 2018, while Linn County’s rate was at 4.6 percent.
Linn County has added 580 jobs in the last year, however, for a 1.3 percent increase. Benton County has added 440 jobs since January 2018 for a 1.8 percent increase.
Oregon’s job grow growth was at 1.5 percent for the last year, and the U.S. saw overall job growth of 1.9 percent.