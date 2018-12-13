The Corvallis Fall Open, a K-12 chess tournament scheduled for Saturday at Corvallis High School, is inviting local students to register.
Phil Schapker, Corvallis High's chess coach and board member of the Oregon Scholastic Chess Federation, said last year the event drew 85 students from around the state. Schapker said while he’s already expecting students from Corvallis, in particular he’d like to invite students from Albany schools, who were unrepresented at the event last year.
The tournament registration is $15 and is open until this evening. Visit www.oscf.org to register.
Tournament check in is from 8 to 9 a.m. and round one starts at 9:15 a.m., with awards at 4 p.m. Students can represent their schools as individuals or as part of a team and there are trophies, medals and other prizes for winners.