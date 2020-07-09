Local schools focus on safe openings amid federal pressure

On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced that it would consider withholding funding from schools that did not fully open in the fall but locally, districts say they are focused on safety measures and will comply with state orders surrounding school openings.
Citing school openings in Denmark, Germany, Norway and other countries, President Trump tweeted that Democrats "think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!”
Education Secretary Betsy Devos echoed the president's sentiment, saying the government would seriously consider withholding funding. On Thursday, she took a step back from that statement, saying, “We are not suggesting pulling funding from education, but instead allowing families, take that money and figure out where their kids can get educated if their schools refuse to open. Schools can reopen safely, and they must reopen.”
COVID-19 closed Oregon schools in March of this year, with students transitioning to distance learning. Questions surrounding the fall and what it may look like are still unanswered while additional concerns over proper social development and the need for students to be in the classroom, child care issues, technology gaps and one-on-one attention persist.
In Albany, Greater Albany Public Schools said it is working closely with the Oregon Department of Education, Oregon Health Authority and families to determine how best to approach the fall.
In June, the Oregon Department of Education announced that it would leave the decision on how to open schools up to individual districts, with guidance in place from the state agency. That guidance included providing a safe environment with plans for medically fragile students and recommendations that all students in grades 6 through 12 wear a mask while in class. Social distancing was also recommended, as were smaller class sizes, PPE for teachers and instructors and recommendations on transportation to and from school.
"We certainly expect that school buildings will be reopened, different than before, with smaller groups and all safety protocols in place, but are preparing for all possible scenarios," said GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky.
Superintendent Melissa Goff said previously that the plan for fall would continue to change and adapt over the summer but input from the community would be used to help make the decision. Additionally, the district said several models could be in place for students come the fall, including smaller classes with alternative schedules and distance learning for students who cannot return due to health fears.
In her July 6 update to parents, Goff wrote, "We all want our students and staff to be able to be in school together in the fall for as much time as possible. We also know that COVID is dictating our ability to make that happen. So to all of you, I respectfully ask that you keep in mind the need to socially distance and please wear your masks in public. The more that we can contain this virus the better chance we have of not only being together in school in the fall but having school uninterrupted throughout the school year. That really is the ultimate goal for all of us working together."
Any decision, GAPS said, concerning the opening of schools in the fall will fall in line with guidance and orders from ODE and OHA as well as the governor.
According to ODE, the U.S. Department of Education has not contacted the state agency regarding any revisions to the current funding guidelines. The governor has the authority to close or open the schools within the state, but it was unclear on Thursday if federal funds could be withheld after being approved for the upcoming budget cycle.
"The department is laser-focused on working with school districts to help implement and continually update the Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance," said Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education. "This guidance, developed under the direction of Governor Brown and in collaboration with Oregon Health Authority, provides a framework for schools for the 2020-21 school year that ensures the health and safety of all students and staff and the families they return to each day."
Gill went on to note that the department respects local districts' ability to navigate openings, adding, "Reopening our schools will take cooperation from all Oregonians. It is our shared responsibility to keep all our community members safe by following public health guidance related to physical distancing, face coverings, and hygiene.”
The Corvallis School District said it, too, would follow guidelines from public health officials.
"We are focused on reopening schools to provide a quality education that meets the safety guidelines provided by public health officials," said district spokesperson Brenda Downum. "Our first priority is the health and safety of our staff and students."
On Thursday, following a tweet from President Trump that noted he did not agree with guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surrounding school reopenings, Gov. Kate Brown tweeted, "Hmm maybe it's just me, but when it comes to keeping children and educators safe, I actually like the idea of following 'very tough' guidelines from our country's most trusted doctors and health experts."
