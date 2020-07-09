Local schools focus on safe openings amid federal pressure

In Albany, Greater Albany Public Schools said it is working closely with the Oregon Department of Education, Oregon Health Authority and families to determine how best to approach the fall.

In June, the Oregon Department of Education announced that it would leave the decision on how to open schools up to individual districts, with guidance in place from the state agency. That guidance included providing a safe environment with plans for medically fragile students and recommendations that all students in grades 6 through 12 wear a mask while in class. Social distancing was also recommended, as were smaller class sizes, PPE for teachers and instructors and recommendations on transportation to and from school.

"We certainly expect that school buildings will be reopened, different than before, with smaller groups and all safety protocols in place, but are preparing for all possible scenarios," said GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky.

Superintendent Melissa Goff said previously that the plan for fall would continue to change and adapt over the summer but input from the community would be used to help make the decision. Additionally, the district said several models could be in place for students come the fall, including smaller classes with alternative schedules and distance learning for students who cannot return due to health fears.