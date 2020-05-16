Local restaurants reopen under challenging circumstances

To abide by the guidelines listed in the order, restaurants are taking extra measures, such as rearranging and spacing out seating, sanitizing seats and tables whenever a customer stands up and providing hand sanitizer.

“It’s been a challenge, for sure, figuring out how we’re going to lay it out and keep that six-foot bubble,” Wade Willliams, manager at McMenamins on Monroe, said. “We’ve struggled with the flow of walking through here; which staircases can we use? Which ones can we not? It’s been really tricky.”

The reopening guidelines create a logistical nightmare for some locations, and plenty of restaurant and bar owners have elected to stay closed for the time being until they see how others fare under the circumstances.

“We don’t want to be the tip of the spear, the first guy out of the trench,” Matt Bennett, owner of Sybaris Bistro in Albany said. “Let’s see what happens. I’m happy that the governor has decided this, that’s good. Let’s see what happens and hope that everybody is safe. It’s going to take a little bit to get staff comfortable and find the best way to approach this.”