Local restaurants close doors due to executive order

Businesses throughout Linn and Benton counties are feeling the effects of Monday’s executive order that all restaurants and bars must close to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Kate Brown made the announcement Monday afternoon, ruling that restaurants are still able to serve via delivery and takeout. But beginning Tuesday, seated dining will be banned for at least the next four weeks.

“I know Oregonians are some of the most resourceful people in the country and in times of crisis we come together and support each other,” Brown said. “I’m asking you to do that now. Isolation and separation from our friends and neighbors is the only way to flatten the curve and get through to the other side.”

The order also bans all gatherings larger than 25 people.

Many restaurants in the area had already closed their lobbies and others were anticipating doing so. But when asked how the order would directly affect them, one restaurant manager simply buried their head in their hands.

Employees in all facets of food service will now suddenly alter their plans for the next month as they deal with the reality that their work will either be limited or halted entirely.