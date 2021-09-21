Albany pharmacist, OSU grad, tops off 50-year career with major award

Gilbert Seid decided after 50 years that it was perfect time to retire. And to top it all off, his career culminated with a prestigious award.
Seid received the 2020 Oregon State Pharmacy Association Pharmacist of the Year award. After a long career spent in Albany and Corvallis, he is thrilled to be recognized for his work. He's also surprised.
“To have your colleagues in the industry give you an award … It’s something,” he said.
But working in pharmaceuticals wasn’t always the plan. Seid started his college education at Oregon State University in the engineering program. It’s what his parents wanted for him. However, he had to drop out temporarily due to family matters.
While living in Portland, he had a friend who ran a corner drug store. This got him interested in the pharmaceutical field.
“My dad didn’t think it was a good idea,” he said. “But at the time, there were a lot of jobs in pharmacy and not a ton in engineering available so it was actually fortuitous.”
He graduated from the Oregon State University College of Pharmacy in 1970 and started his career as an intern at the Bi-Mart in Albany. Later that year, he got his license and was transferred to the Corvallis Bi-Mart where he worked for 17 years. Then, he went back to the Albany location where he finished his career, working at that Bi-Mart for 33 years.
Beyond working at Bi-Mart, Seid also served as a preceptor at Oregon State University where he worked closely with students and shared his knowledge as a practicing pharmacist. He did this for 47 years. The last 20 years, he helped students and interns grow in the pharmaceutical field. He is also still the acting president of the Linn-Benton Pharmacy Association.
Over the years, he’s learned a lot about the industry and beyond.
“The biggest lesson I learned was how to work with the public,” Seid said. “You keep learning as you go along.”
Seid said the people he’s worked with and the people he has served are what he’s taking away from his career. The award is a wonderful way to cap off half a century's worth of work in the Albany and Corvallis communities.
To win Pharmacist of the Year, you have to be nominated. Fortunately for Seid, Roberto Linares did just that. Linares is a senior instructor at the OSU College of Pharmacy. He has worked with Seid at OSU as well as at the Albany Bi-Mart. He said his colleagues also felt that Seid deserved the nomination.
“At the time, Gil was getting close to 50 years of work, and to me that was a big accomplishment,” Linares said.
He added that he was always impressed with how well Seid stayed up to date with all of the latest policies and practices in pharmaceuticals.
Linares said he wanted to nominate his colleague so he could be recognized for his ample work in the community.
“I thought it was important to recognize someone who wasn’t involved in leadership at the state level, but was doing a lot of work at the local and community levels,” he said.
Bi-Mart Pharmacy Manager Jacki Schrader worked closely with Seid for the last five years of his career. She said there is no one more deserving of the award than him.
"He really has a passion for the pharmacy profession as a whole," Schrader said. "He's both a teacher and a student. He has a wealth of knowledge but continues to learn. He's a mentor to me both professionally and personally."
With 50 years in the business, Seid’s job has played a major role in his life. However, he still finds time for hobbies.
In his free time, Seid enjoys tending to his garden. In fact, he’s a Master Gardener. He added that he grows a variety of fruits and vegetables, including kiwi, which is rare in this area. His day to day routine usually includes watering plants and meeting with friends for coffee.
Although he’s retired, Seid recently renewed his license so he can continue to work with students. Fifty years in, he still can’t believe he won Pharmacist of the Year.
“The biggest thing I got was a party at Bi-Mart when I retired,” he said. “So this award is something special.”
Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_