Albany pharmacist, OSU grad, tops off 50-year career with major award

Beyond working at Bi-Mart, Seid also served as a preceptor at Oregon State University where he worked closely with students and shared his knowledge as a practicing pharmacist. He did this for 47 years. The last 20 years, he helped students and interns grow in the pharmaceutical field. He is also still the acting president of the Linn-Benton Pharmacy Association.

Over the years, he’s learned a lot about the industry and beyond.

“The biggest lesson I learned was how to work with the public,” Seid said. “You keep learning as you go along.”

Seid said the people he’s worked with and the people he has served are what he’s taking away from his career. The award is a wonderful way to cap off half a century's worth of work in the Albany and Corvallis communities.

To win Pharmacist of the Year, you have to be nominated. Fortunately for Seid, Roberto Linares did just that. Linares is a senior instructor at the OSU College of Pharmacy. He has worked with Seid at OSU as well as at the Albany Bi-Mart. He said his colleagues also felt that Seid deserved the nomination.

“At the time, Gil was getting close to 50 years of work, and to me that was a big accomplishment,” Linares said.