Local organization receives relief fund for emergency rental assistance

This week, Community Services Consortium received over $3.5 million dollars of Federal Cares Act Funding that will go toward emergency rental services for residents of Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.

With many still feeling the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the funding is intended to financially assist renters who are struggling with job-loss or underemployment due to COVID-19.

The funding has been approved by the state for the use of rental assistance and began being disbursed on June 24 to qualifying residents.

“Stable housing is fundamental to every aspect of our lives and this funding will help many of our hard working households remain housed. We are so grateful to be able to help our local community members with these funds,” Pegge McGuire, acting Executive Director of Community Services Consortium, said in a press release.

To be approved for CSC’s Rental Assistance program, applicants must meet the following criteria: live in Linn, Benton or Lincoln counties; be a renter; have lost their job or income due to COVID-19; meet household income requirements for their county; and not be receiving Section 8 or VASH rental subsidies.