Local nonprofits invited to submit funding proposals (Aug. 7)

Nonprofit organizations in Benton and Linn counties interested in applying for social accountability funding from Samaritan Health Services-affiliated hospitals are invited to submit a proposal by 4 p.m. Sept. 25.

A complete proposal must address one of the goals listed below, include a project description, identify how the project will address health equity, identify the target population and have measurable outputs.

Funding goals and priorities for the 2021 social accountability grant cycle are healthy families; greater access to medical, dental and mental health supports and services in the community; better networks for social supports for families; healthy children; healthy teenagers; and healthy seniors.

Agencies planning to apply are encouraged to attend a grant information meeting at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 using the Microsoft Teams platform; call 971-254-1254 and reference meeting ID code 764 760 34#.

Further information is available at 541-768-7330, jomiller@samhealth.org; or 541-768-5256, rhazelton@samhealth.org.

