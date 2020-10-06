Local metrics continue to hinder school opening

Students haven't been in school since March and there's nothing Greater Albany Public Schools can do about it.
The latest metrics for Linn and Benton counties measuring the spread of COVID-19 in the community continue to hamper efforts by the district to shift to a hybrid model that would allow students back in classrooms part time.
"In Greater Albany, we want our students and staff back in schools," Superintendent Melissa Goff said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "This is a challenging time for all of us whose joy is found when our students engage in learning every day. This pandemic is taking a mental toll, as well, further driving our desire to return to some sense of normalcy."
But because the virus continues to spread, normalcy is a long way off.
According to Goff, students in grades 4-12 will not see the inside of a classroom until at least December. For K-3, the district is hoping for November but is fully aware those hopes may be dashed.
The state of Oregon laid out metrics that must be met to allow students back in classes. Those metrics are broken into two categories: statewide and countywide.
For all students K-12 to return to classrooms, no more than 5% of the people screened for COVID-19 can test positive for three consecutive weeks.
Counties can apply for an exception to that rule if they have 10 or fewer cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate at or below 5%.
Neither Linn nor Benton counties meet those metrics. In fact, in the last two weeks, both counties have had two of their three highest case numbers since data collecting began. The mid-valley has routinely seen double-digit gains in cases and Benton County was placed on the watch list by Gov. Brown for having an increase in sporadically reported cases — meaning the origin of the virus could not be tracked to a single interaction.
The most recent data from the week of Sept. 27 shows Benton County with 40.3 cases per 100,000 and a test positivity of 2.4%. Linn County had 37.9 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 4.7%.
Because GAPS has schools in both counties, metrics must be met in both counties before any of the district's schools can re-open.
"Though we have not come close to meeting the state requirements to open schools for all grades, we had hoped that we could take advantage of an exception for K-3 in-person learning," Goff said.
To do that, both counties would need fewer than 30 new cases per 100,000 residents for three straight weeks. According to Goff, the district set the metric of 17 new cases per 100,000 residents and a 3% positivity rate. The difference, the district said, would prevent having to juggle kids returning to school only to have to return to distance learning because of rising case numbers.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown said she would be re-evaluating the state metrics governing when students can return to school but no timeline for new metrics was announced.
GAPS will also have to contend with scheduled breaks in November and December, but as of Tuesday Goff said the district is hoping to offer in-person learning for K-3 in between Halloween and Thanksgiving or Thanksgiving and winter break.
Returning to school soon, given the current trends, Goff said, was unlikely.
"At this time the only way for us to return to K-12 in person learning is for the case numbers to drop substantially," she said, noting that stopping the spread of the disease was key to allowing in-person learning.
"We ask every one of our students, staff, families and community members to please model these practices (social distancing, face coverings and hand-washing) at all times so we can get through this difficult time as quickly as possible."
The announcement on Tuesday comes days after GAPS shared that three of its staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. Citing privacy concerns, the district did not release names or note whether those staffers had been in contact with students or other faculty members. The cases, GAPS said, were tied to Calapooia Middle School, Tangent Elementary — which is located in Benton County — and Oak Grove Elementary School.
