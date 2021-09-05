Local family helped by donation of wheelchair-accessible van

For people who don’t have a child with a debilitating disease, it can be difficult to understand just how all-consuming of a problem it can sometimes be.
Constant doctor appointments, days-long tests, recurring prescriptions, needles, tubes and surgeries. Then there’s the transportation required to even get to the specialists who perform this needed medical care. They aren’t all located in the mid-Willamette Valley.
For the Hostetler family, which has a child with a degenerative neurological disease, the stress of it all is constant. They’ve driven to the Portland area countless times over the past several years, for specialists at Shriners Hospital for Children, at Oregon Health and Sciences University and at the Beaverton Neurology Clinic.
That’s why the North Albany family considered it a gift from God when an anonymous donor gave them a van with a wheelchair accessible lift. For their son, Dalton, 10, who uses a wheelchair, this kind of vehicle is the only way for this family unit to be mobile.
Sanfilippo Syndrome
Dalton has a degenerative neurological disorder called Sanfilippo Syndrome, or MPS Type III (Mucopolysaccharidosis). It results in loss of motor function, including the ability to speak and eat. The terminal illness is incurable and will eventually cause Dalton’s lungs to be unable to function. Doctors say he probably won’t make it to age 13.
But this van, given to the family by Mercy House International, a nonprofit Christian ministry, will make the last years of Dalton’s life more comfortable. It also helps to transport him along with his two siblings all at the same time.
The family already used it to go visit his grandparents who live in Alsea — the first time they’d been able to leave the area in two years. They visited and had an outdoor barbecue.
“It means a whole lot … it had been over a year since we’d been out as a family,” said Dalton’s mom, Stacy Hostetler, of the van donation. “Just a big blessing.”
Donation
Mercy House, which does business in Albany as the 1st Hands Seconds Unique Boutique on Second Street, was founded in 2010. It focuses on helping women and children, particularly those with financial hardships.
While the ministry was started as a way to provide assistance to women and children in abusive situations, it has expanded its scope to help out families such as the Hostetlers.
“Over the years that has also changed from continuing with abuse issues, to also include homelessness and other issues that would cause people to need help with financial hardship due to a number of circumstances,” said Mercy House chief operating officer Sharon Enger.
Hostetler applied for help from the organization without any thought of getting a wheelchair lift. She just wanted whatever assistance they could provide. But Mercy House had just received a donation from another local family: a Toyota Braun Rampvan, outfitted with a retractable ramp that makes it much easier to roll a wheelchair up into the cabin.
“This particular vehicle we received as a donation came to us from a family that had that kind of vehicle with a wheelchair lift,” Enger said. “Just prior to this donation, we had been approached by a woman who had a child with that kind of need … so it just kind of happened through the grace of God.”
The family which donated the van requested anonymity. Hostetler said that the donated van — and its ramp — ramp has brought new mobility to the family.
“I can’t lift him up by myself,” she said, explaining the difficult process they had to use before receiving the van a couple months ago. The family used to load Dalton into a car seat, then finagle the wheelchair into the back. A process that used to take several minutes now takes about 30 seconds with the ramp.
No cure
When they aren’t driving out of the area for care, the family has appointments with the Mid-Valley Children’s Clinic in Albany. Dalton has been seeing doctors there since he was at least 2. His current doctor, Seth Arrow, described just how dire his diagnosis is.
“It’s hard because there’s no specific treatment that takes care of the problem,” Arrow said. “Basically, he’s making this enzyme that makes this toxic compound circulate his system and once those are there, there’s no way to reverse it.”
Instead, doctors have focused on easing symptoms and making the last years of Dalton’s life as comfortable as possible. He takes medication to help with seizures and had a feeding tube installed via surgery at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
Aside from being a serious disease, Sanfilippo Syndrome is also incredibly rare. It occurs when two people with a mutation of a particular gene have a child. The parents themselves, though, are often asymptomatic. They have a healthy copy of the gene, which keeps them from having the disease. Even if two people with this recessive gene have a child, there’s a small chance — about 25% or less, according to Arrow — that their child will have MPS Type III.
But parents don’t often know they have the capability of passing on this disease. Hostetler didn’t know she had the gene mutation until the diagnosis was confirmed, she said.
“I thought I was just a normal person,” she said, calling it “unfathomable” that her first child was born with this condition.
Doctors struggled for years to determine precisely what was wrong. Dalton was already 8 years old and wheelchair-bound before the diagnosis was confirmed by a mix of gene testing and urine analysis.
As much as it can’t reverse the course of Dalton’s disease, Hostetler said that the van donation from Mercy House, and the anonymous family who gave it to the organization, will help her tremendously.
“It means the world to me,” she said. “I never thought I’d get a van to have all three of my children out. It means a lot.”
