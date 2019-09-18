Local East Week in Corvallis begins Friday and runs through Sept. 28.
This is the 10th rendition of the event, with Corvallis-area restaurants each offering a sample plate for less than $10 that features primarily “local 6” ingredients. Local 6 refers to the six-county area that includes Benton, Lane, Linn, Lincoln, Marion and Polk.
Participating restaurants include Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery, Block 15 Taproom, Bombs Away Cafe, Brass Monkey, Castor, Caves Bier & Kitchen, The Dizzy Hen, First Alternative Co-op, Nearly Normal’s, New Morning Bakery, Sky High Brewing, TacoVino, Tacovore and White Wind Superfoods.
Customers also have a chance to win a $25 gift certificate at participating restaurants by posting a photo on the Local Eats Week 2019 Facebook event page of the sample plate that was ordered.
The event is sponsored by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition’s food action team and organized by the Local 6 connection.
For more information go to https://sustainablecorvallis.org/2019/08/local-eats-week-2/.