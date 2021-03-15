Local districts move forward under new ODE guidance

Schools around the state are expected to offer in-person learning to elementary students by March 29 and to middle and high school students by mid-April, and on Monday, the Oregon Department of Education released updated guidance on what that might look like.

The latest guidelines from ODE come on the back of Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement that all schools must offer in-person learning for all students by April 19, ending a yearlong closure of classrooms.

Locally, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home and Philomath school districts’ own reopening plans already fell in line with the governor’s timeline for the most part, with a few districts tweaking their schedules to comply without much fanfare.

The updated guidance released Monday offers few changes to the existing state plan. Students must still wear masks and socially distance but are no longer limited to coming into contact with no more than 100 people per week. Cohorts, however, are still recommended to be no more than 36 students, and schools must still provide for 35 square feet of space per student.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“We have reviewed the most recent updates (to the plan), and the changes are not substantive to our current operational plan,” Corvallis Superintendent Ryan Noss said.