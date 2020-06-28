Local communities think outside the box to produce Independence Day celebrations

While the display will bring a sense of normalcy to Lebanon on the holiday, Kerby stressed that viewers are only meant to enjoy it from their homes, and should not show up in person like they traditionally would.

The walking path at Cheadle Lake will close at 11 a.m. on the 4th, and there will be no gathering or parking around the lake that day. Parking will be enforced, and town residents are being asked to not park along the roadside or highway.

With those guidelines in place, the Star Spangled Celebration does not serve as an event for those who live outside Lebanon to travel.

“That was the challenge from the beginning — other people are going to want to enjoy it,” Kerby said. “All we can do is make sure the laws are enforced in town and people can watch safely from home. … We’re not discouraging anybody from coming, but we’re not encouraging it.”

Western Display Fireworks will be providing the pyrotechnics, as they have done for the Festival in the past. According to Kerby, Western Display typically supplies several hundred shows for the holiday each year, but is only doing about 50 this year.