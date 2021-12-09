Local businesses to support this holiday season

Buying local is more important than ever around the holidays, especially during a pandemic. Spread some cheer by supporting these local businesses this holiday season.

Beaver Classic Cheese

Oregon State University students in the College of Agricultural Sciences have been making Beaver Classic Cheese since 2011. The cheese is made with fresh milk from the cows in the university’s Arbuthnot Dairy Center. In addition to several cheese varieties, OSU students produce honey and beef jerky under the Beaver Classic name. Beaver Classic cheeses can be found at First Alternative Natural Foods Co-Op, the Corvallis Farmers Market and Compton Family Winery.

The Mushroomery

Located in Lebanon, the Mushroomery offers organic, freshly harvested cultivated and wild mushrooms, dried mushrooms, mushroom powders, grow-at-home kits and mushroom spawn. The business also offers recipe ideas and cooking advice for each type of mushroom. Mushrooms are grown throughout the year in the Oregon Cascade and Coastal Mountain ranges. They can be found at the Corvallis Saturday Farmers Market, the Lane County Farmers Market, the Portland People’s Farmers’ Market, the Corvallis Winter Market, the Lane County Holiday Farmers Market and the Beaverton Farmers Market.

Moku Chocolate

Philomath chocolate maker Maureen Nikaido has your chocolate needs covered this holiday season. Step aside, figgy pudding, because all I want for Christmas is bean-to-bar, single-origin dark chocolate. Each bar consists of three ingredients — cocoa beans, organic cocoa butter and organic sugar— and is directly sourced from Madagascar, Peru, Ecuador, Dominican Republic and Columbia. Moku Chocolate can be found in every Market of Choice and various other locations around Oregon.

Springhill Cellars Winery

This family-owned, pony ranch-turned-winery in North Albany has enough pinot noir to satisfy even the most seasoned sommelier in your family. Their pinot noir, pinot gris, pinot noir rose and port-style pinot noir will make the merry even merrier, all while supporting a local business. Visit the winery at 2920 NW Scenic Drive for a tasting, or order online at springhillcellarswinery.com.

Hiatt Farm

This family-owned bakery just south of Corvallis offers local produce, farm-fresh eggs, honey, jams, canned goods and bakery items. Pastries always hit the spot around the holidays, and Hiatt Farm has made-from-scratch sweet rolls, buttermilk biscuits, pies and more, all using local and seasonal ingredients. For the holidays, their featured items are Pfeffernüsse, whoopie pie, fudge and a chocolate-hazelnut sweet roll. Order these sweet goods online at hiattfarm.com.

2 Towns Ciderhouse

No local food and drink roundup in the mid-Willamette Valley is complete without 2 Towns Ciderhouse, whose slow-fermented cider is made from fresh-pressed Northwest apples. Their flagship ciders, Cosmic Crisp, Brightcider, Easy Squeezy, Prickly Paradise, Pacific Pineapple and Made Marion, will perfectly accompany any holiday feast, as will their seasonal, limited releases and specialty options. 2 Towns beverages are available in most grocery stores and online at 2townsciderhouse.com.

Bodhi Bakery

This Corvallis artisan bakery has a full menu of Christmas offerings that could tear Santa’s attention away from milk and cookies. Choose from potato rolls, sourdough bread, cherry toasted hazelnut sourdough, ginger snap-pumpkin chiffon pie, Oregon berry pie, key lime pie, morning buns, croissants, cookies or scones. Pick them up anytime before Dec. 24 in Corvallis at 500 SW Second St., or order at https://bodhibakery.com/holiday-order-form-link.

Little Wuesten Cafe

Located in downtown Albany, this German-inspired cafe serves up cakes, pretzels and pastries with an emphasis on locally sourced organic ingredients. Their holiday order form includes Dresdner Stollen, a fruit bread of nuts, spices and dried fruit; yule log; and Christmas cookies. Visit them at 115 SW Ellsworth Street, and keep an eye out for their holiday order form online at littlewuesten.com.

Wild Yeast Bakery

Calling all sourdough lovers! This Corvallis bakery prides itself on baking locally grown organic grain into artisan bread. Its specialty breads will bring the yuletide spirit to any home, with cranberry-cardamom, toasted hazelnut, rosemary-herb and country olive among the many flavors. Choose from several wheat varieties, rye, spelt, barley, corn or triticale when finalizing your menu this year. Breads can be ordered at local farmers markets and online at wildyeastcorvallis.com.

Compton Family Wines

Based in Philomath, the Comptons offer 16 types of wine, and have three new releases just in time for the holidays. While their most popular wines are pinot noir and pinot grigio, their new offerings are 3 Pigs Pinot Noir, Cellar Select Pinot Noir and Old Vine Dry Riesling. Order online at comptonwines.com, or purchase one of their four gift options: classic whites, rose, whites and pinots, and vertical pinot noir.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

