Local author to co-lead writer’s workshop at conference

Local author to co-lead writer’s workshop at conference

{{featured_button_text}}

Local award-winning author and Albany resident Heidi Gaul will co-lead a workshop at the Oregon Christian Writers Conference at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Chemeketa Community College, 4000 Lancaster Drive NE, Salem.

Gaul and author Beth Vice team up on the “Incentives for Writing Disciplines” workshop, which covers the benefits of setting writing goals and how to accomplish them.

The one day conference registration costs are $45 for members, $75 for nonmembers and $25 for writers 23 and younger.

For more information and registration, visit https://oregonchristianwriters.org/2020-winter/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

As I See It: Enough is enough
Local

As I See It: Enough is enough

Let’s be practical about this: Our “Amazon Prime” expectations of next-day delivery should not be applied to lawmaking. We have the opportunit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News