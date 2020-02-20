Local author to co-lead writer’s workshop at conference

Local award-winning author and Albany resident Heidi Gaul will co-lead a workshop at the Oregon Christian Writers Conference at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Chemeketa Community College, 4000 Lancaster Drive NE, Salem.

Gaul and author Beth Vice team up on the “Incentives for Writing Disciplines” workshop, which covers the benefits of setting writing goals and how to accomplish them.

The one day conference registration costs are $45 for members, $75 for nonmembers and $25 for writers 23 and younger.

For more information and registration, visit https://oregonchristianwriters.org/2020-winter/.

