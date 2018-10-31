Local author Jim Lindsay, will launch his latest book, “Swerve,” an action-packed sequel to a previous publication, “Little Bastards,” with a short talk and book signing, 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 2, at the Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St., S.
Jim’s sequel continues to follow main character, Sonny Mitchell, with local Albany influences weaved into the story. There will be a short talk with social hour and book signing to follow. There is no charge to attend the event, light refreshments will be served.
Located in historic downtown Albany, the Albany Regional Museum’s mission is to preserve, exhibit and encourage knowledge of the history and culture of the Albany area. Admission is free for members, or donation. Parking is free and available.
For more information call, 541-967-7122, email, info@armuseum.com or visit armuseum.com.