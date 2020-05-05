Loans help local business hang on for extra innings

"None of us have a crystal ball," said Reese, who also secured a $29,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government. "All you can hope for is that you can control enough."

And what Reese can control is social distancing in his restaurants, which are currently offering takeout options and have seen employees shift to wearing masks.

"We were just getting into the swing of things and had to shift," said Reese, who opened two of his businesses within the last 160 days. And the masks, he said, are a challenge. "It gets you away from that personal feel when you’re trying to provide that smiling face, the 'How’s your day going?' The conversation is to the point — get the order and move out."

Wait times on the drive-thru line have also been impacted by social distancing requirements.

But even if those requirements are lifted, Reese said the business may still have to contend with the reality of the virus.