Loans help local business hang on for extra innings

Chris Reese was running out of time.
"I was 48 hours away from filing bankruptcy," the Albany business owner said.
Reese owns three restaurants, two in Albany and one in Eugene, and when COVID-19 came to the valley, the restrictions on eateries and how people could gather nearly broke him.
But all of the doors to Reese's businesses are still open thanks to a pair of loans he received from the federal and city level.
Reese's Major League Burgers in Albany was granted a $15,000 loan through a program that saw Albany partner with Community Lending Works to help small, local businesses shoulder the financial impact of COVID-19.
"Partly, it's a lottery," said Community Lending Works CEO Emily Reiman of the process of selecting from the stack of loan applications.
To qualify for the loan, the businesses have to meet the underwriting requirements, show they were financially stable prior to the COVID-19 crisis and have a plan on how to stay viable as the crisis continues.
Albany set aside money from the Economic Opportunities Fund for the project, and Pacific Power also chipped in to help Community Lending Works with staff costs in processing the loans.
At the time the program was approved in March, the city said it expected 30% of businesses to default on the loans.
"None of us have a crystal ball," said Reese, who also secured a $29,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government. "All you can hope for is that you can control enough."
And what Reese can control is social distancing in his restaurants, which are currently offering takeout options and have seen employees shift to wearing masks.
"We were just getting into the swing of things and had to shift," said Reese, who opened two of his businesses within the last 160 days. And the masks, he said, are a challenge. "It gets you away from that personal feel when you’re trying to provide that smiling face, the 'How’s your day going?' The conversation is to the point — get the order and move out."
Wait times on the drive-thru line have also been impacted by social distancing requirements.
But even if those requirements are lifted, Reese said the business may still have to contend with the reality of the virus.
"We might have to wear masks and (continue) social distancing forever, so you have to be flexible and stay positive," he said. "There are countries that wear masks with their everyday lives. That might be the way we have to do business. The key is to figure out innovative ways — takeout, deliveries, social distancing. The restaurant industry is not going to go away. It’s a way of life, but we might have to change how we do it."
For now, he's getting by as customers adjust to the changes caused by COVID-19, and the loan dollars help pay the bills.
But the financial consequences of the virus may be long term.
If communities remain closed for six months, Reese said, he fears the businesses that did obtain a PPP loan will be right back at square one, needing another financial boost.
"There's so much uncertainty in the world," Reiman said. "Business owners are being as creative as they can, and I think one of the reasons local community is so important is we need all hands on deck to support these businesses. The PPP is not enough."
