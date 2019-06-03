The sixth Celebrate Southtown event is set for 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the former New Holland farm implement shop at 2635 SW Third St.
The event, sponsored by Living Southtown and Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services includes activities and treats provided by local businesses.
The New Holland facility is being used for the celebration because it is the proposed site for a neighborhood town center that residents envision as a mixed-use development that includes shopping, financial services, restaurants, office space and housing.