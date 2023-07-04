Editor’s note: This is one in an occasional series about individuals in Albany experiencing homelessness.

While the reasons why people can become homeless are myriad, housing advocates say an overwhelming number in Albany have disabilities or are formerly incarcerated.

This can create barriers to housing and jobs, they say.

Here are two of stories of people who have made homes in their vehicles at an Interstate 5 rest stop outside of Albany.

Cynthia

Fifty-two-year-old Cynthia Heisdorf remembers the day her life irrevocably changed. It was Aug. 9, 2014, when she was crossing the road in Lebanon as a pedestrian and was struck, breaking both her legs and knocking out her teeth.

“Getting hit by that car took everything from me, even my dignity, my teeth,” Heisdorf said.

Perhaps ironic, a car is now her home.

Blankets were piled in the makeshift bed of her backseat over a rectangle of foam padding. It’s her fourth car in 60 days, she said. Buying used cars as a woman can be difficult, and she’s gotten some bad deals, she said.

Her magenta hair is tied in a loose knot and her skin is pink from standing in the sun.

After the medical bills, Heisdorf was $17,000 in debt. To get out from under it, she had to sell her house, she said.

Her leg injuries make it difficult to work, she said. She used to be a server at a restaurant, but with her limp, she can’t carry a tray or dish out meals during the lunch rush, she said.

She also has social anxiety and PTSD, Heisdorf said.

Right now she’s fighting to get disability benefits, she said. So in the meantime, she makes her money by the side of the rest stop, holding a sign. “Hard times, anything helps especially your smile," it reads.

“If they don’t have anything to give me, just a smile helps,” Heisdorf said.

Sometimes she gives people rides in the car she lives in, but mostly she wakes up early to hold out her sign, she said. And on Fridays, she goes to Bible study.

Housing is expensive, but being without housing also can be expensive, she said. Heisdorf has to worry about the upkeep of her car and the cost of food.

Food is especially expensive when you don't have a fridge to store groceries or a place to cook meals. You rely more on takeout and nonperishables, which costs more than fresh food, she said.

But Heisdorf still finds reasons to smile, she said, flashing her gums.

“An overwhelming majority have some sort of disability whether physical or mental,” said Carol Davies, vice president of the Creating Housing Coalition, the group behind a tiny home village now under construction.

Fredda

Fifty-nine-year-old Fredda Blackburn may be without a home, but she has a job. She works at Dollar Tree for $13.50 an hour. At night, she sleeps in her car.

After her roommate situation fell through, Blackburn did the math and knew she did not make enough to afford housing on her own, she said.

On a recent visit with a journalist, wisps of bleached blonde hair poked from under a pair of sunglasses pushed on top of her head. Wooden and metal crosses hung from her neck.

Blackburn often has to hear a question twice, lifting her good ear in the direction of sound. Her hearing aid was stolen, so she is deaf in one ear and has about 10% hearing in the other.

For the last three weeks, Blackburn has been stranded at an I-5 rest stop. Her car won’t start, and she can’t find her way back to Salem where she works, she said.

After being in prison for 26 years, Blackburn said that being out in society feels like a “culture shock.”

Sometimes it feels like people have forgotten to be human, she said. People don’t take the time to try and understand each other.

Many unhoused people have a criminal history, said Davies. This can create barriers for getting certain jobs, but it can also be a source of housing discrimination, she said.

Even though there are laws to prevent housing discrimination based on having a criminal record, the housing market is so tight that she believes discrimination may be going undetected.

Applicants who don’t have a criminal record may be more likely to get housing than those who do because of the stiff competition, Davies said.

Blackburn spends her days talking to other people at the rest stop and offering them water, she said.

“A lot of people just need someone to talk to,” she said. “Homeless people are good people. People watch out for me, protect me,” she said.

