Lively scene at animal weigh-ins

The Laus, including grandmother Mary Lau, also were in fine form with their swine sorting panels, working together to keep their pigs contained amid the congestion and confusion of the weighing area.

Kane Damon, who will be a freshman at West Albany High School in the fall, was on hand with his Hampshire cross sheep, Hells Bells, which is entered in the market competition. Kane has handled steers at previous fairs but chose to go with sheep this season because they put less pressure on his schedule.

Kane, who was wearing an Oregon State University T-shirt, is planning to play multiple sports for the Bulldogs.

“I’m having fun with the sheep,” he said. “Steers are much more work. I decided to take it easier this year.”

Father Robert Damon of Damon Show Lambs, meanwhile, had some issues with the accuracy of the scale.

“Oh, that’s way off,” he said as one of the lambs came in at 121 pounds. The redo showed 122 pounds and Damon was satisfied.

The action was continuous.