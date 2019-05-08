With roughly $92 million in discretionary revenue included in Benton County’s $311.8 million budget proposal for 2019-21, you might expect a certain amount of head-butting and elbow-throwing by county departments and outside entities vying for a share of the wealth.
But Wednesday’s public hearing on the county’s spending plan for the next biennium was remarkably conflict-free.
The only drama in the 3 hour and 15 minute session revolved around whether to cut back the county contribution to the Benton County Historical Society after years of steady support.
Starting in the late 1970s, voters approved a property tax levy to support the historical society, but that funding strategy was torpedoed in 1997 by the passage of Measure 50. Since then, the society has relied on the county to provide a sizable chunk of its operating funds.
But county officials have been talking about drawing down that support, and the current budget proposal recommended providing $350,000 for 2019-21, down $148,000 from the current biennium.
Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Irene Zenev and two of her board members came before the Benton County Budget Committee on Wednesday to make the case for keeping county funding at current levels, at least until the group can finish construction of its $10.7 million museum in downtown Corvallis and get the operation on solid financial footing.
Zenev said the new museum, scheduled to open this fall, would draw tourists to the area and help support area businesses.
“I’m sure you’ve heard this before,” she said, “but studies show that for every dollar in public support given to cultural organizations, local government receives $7 in economic development.”
Budget Committee member and Benton County Commissioner Annabelle Jaramillo said the county needs to be careful how it spends its discretionary funds, citing mounting maintenance costs for historic structures and the need to upgrade the courthouse.
“It’s a big dilemma,” she said. “Trying to make those dollars stretch is really the conflict I’m in.”
But a number of other committee members expressed solid support for maintaining the current level of funding for the next biennium to keep the historical society financially stable while it gets its new museum off the ground.
In the end, the committee decided to use $148,000 from the economic development contingency fund to fill the gap.
The committee also granted a $250,000 request from Samaritan Health Services to help pay for a new regional drug treatment facility in Lebanon, matching Linn County’s contribution toward the 16-bed, $4 million center. That money will come from marijuana tax receipts.
Altogether, the Budget Committee signed off on about $1.9 million in funding requests from outside agencies. Among the amounts approved were $380,000 for the Veterans Services Office, $260,000 for housing support, $60,000 for Linn-Benton Food Share, $50,000 for the Oregon Regional Accelerator & Innovation Network, $22,000 for the Corvallis Foundry and $10,000 for da Vinci Days.
In addition, the committee found $636,429 for supplemental funding requests from several county departments, including money to hire a new administrative assistant in the Assessment Office and a lead road maintenance worker in Public Works.
The committee also heard budget presentations from three county departments:
• The Public Works Department is budgeted for $49.2 million in 2019-21, up from $40.8 million in the current biennium. Staffing levels are projected to increase to 55.24 full-time-equivalent positions, up from 52.56.
• The budget for Natural Areas and Parks is proposed to dip slightly, from $4.2 million in the current biennium to $4.1 million for the next two years, while staffing is slated to rise from 10.56 to 12.03 FTE.
• Community Development, which is taking over the solid waste program from the Health Department and adding some other responsibilities, is budgeted for $6 million, up from $3.7 million in the last budget cycle. Staffing is projected to increase from 12.59 to 17.79 FTE.
The main reason for the relative harmony of this year’s budget process is simply that the county is in sound financial shape.
The proposed 2019-21 budget includes an unrestricted beginning fund balance of $30 million and $42.3 million in contingency and reserve funds. The spending plan also calls for putting $5 million in a side account to buy down the county’s Public Employee Retirement System obligations and another $4 million to go toward its 2021-23 PERS payments.
When he brought the gavel down to close Wednesday’s meeting, Budget Committee Chair David Dowrie predicted the panel would be able to quickly adopt a budget and set a tax rate at its next meeting, scheduled for 3 p.m. May 29 at the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way.
“It’s so much easier to resolve a budget when you’re adequately funded,” he said.