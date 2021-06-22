Literacy center, other nonprofits receive grants

The center moved from the Sunflower House in downtown Corvallis to quarters on Northwest Jackson Avenue in October 2018. The center, which offers a range of cultural, language and education services, has been operating on a virtual basis since March 2020 because of COVID.

“The CMLC plans to strengthen governance and leadership by adding more members to the board that reflect the communities we serve, and strengthen staff expertise through professional development and training opportunities,” said Valdés Chavarria of the grant’s impact. “The CMLC is in a unique position this year in that we have more staff than we have ever had before, and the staff are skilled but newly hired within the last year. Furthermore, the CMLC would like to offer benefits/stipends to our English/Health/English Language Learning Childcare Tutors to aid in retention and tenure (and) also to better build capacity when hiring instructors in the future.