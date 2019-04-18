It's been awhile since Lisa Landucci has played a show in the mid-valley (unless you consider Salem the mid-valley), but that's about to change — and Landucci is thrilled at the chance to show off a new batch of songs.
Landucci, a veteran musician with long ties to Corvallis and Albany, performs Saturday night at the Troubadour Music Center in Corvallis. (See the related story for details about the show.)
She'll be performing tunes from her Kickstarter-funded album, "Love You in a Song," and getting ready to head out on the road to promote the album, playing by choice in small, intimate venues such as the Troubadour.
Her newest songs, she said, finally are a reflection of who she really is at this point in her life and career.
"Back when I lived in Nashville," she said, "I was not writing like I wanted to." But for the tunes on "Love You in a Song," "I just decided to show my life through my songs."
Despite the personal nature of the new songs, they've touched other people as well, she said, pointing to a message she received from a 22-year-old woman. The woman's grandmother had contributed to Landucci's Kickstarter campaign — but the songs struck a chord with the grandchild as well.
For this weekend's concert, Landucci will be joined by keyboard player Nathan Olsen, one of the musicians who helped with the album. "He is a phenomenal player," she said, and having him on hand in a live setting is liberating: "I'm able to be a singer-songwriter and he just dances around me" musicially.
Although this is Landucci's first show in Corvallis in some time, others might be on the horizon: She's nailing down plans to possibly record a live album in a Corvallis venue that would feature, along with Olsen, many of the other players who performed on the studio album.