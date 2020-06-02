Liquefied petroleum gas stored in rail cars near U.S. Highway 20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The content of rail cars stored on Portland & Western rails leased to a third party near U.S. Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis is liquefied petroleum gas, according to Oregon Department of Transportation.

The rail cars, of which there are 60 or more, are on a siding near Garland Nursery, southwest of the highway's intersection with Northeast Granger Avenue.

A reader contacted the local newspapers over concern of the cars’ storage in the vicinity of area homes and farms. A railroad representative said the concern is unfounded.

“There is no more risk to the public than exists anyplace else across North America’s rail network, where more than 99.999% of all hazardous material reaches its destination without a release caused by an incident,” said Michael Williams, vice president of corporate communications for Genesee & Wyoming Railroad, Inc., in an email. “Safety is the first priority of everyone at the Portland & Western, and if these railcars could not be stored safely, then they would not be on the railroad.”

Genesee & Wyoming Railroad, Inc., based in Connecticut, is associated with Portland & Western Railroad, Inc., which lists an address on Howard Drive in southeast Albany on its website.