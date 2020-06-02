Liquefied petroleum gas stored in rail cars near U.S. Highway 20

The content of rail cars stored on Portland & Western rails leased to a third party near U.S. Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis is liquefied petroleum gas, according to Oregon Department of Transportation.
The rail cars, of which there are 60 or more, are on a siding near Garland Nursery, southwest of the highway's intersection with Northeast Granger Avenue.
A reader contacted the local newspapers over concern of the cars’ storage in the vicinity of area homes and farms. A railroad representative said the concern is unfounded.
“There is no more risk to the public than exists anyplace else across North America’s rail network, where more than 99.999% of all hazardous material reaches its destination without a release caused by an incident,” said Michael Williams, vice president of corporate communications for Genesee & Wyoming Railroad, Inc., in an email. “Safety is the first priority of everyone at the Portland & Western, and if these railcars could not be stored safely, then they would not be on the railroad.”
Genesee & Wyoming Railroad, Inc., based in Connecticut, is associated with Portland & Western Railroad, Inc., which lists an address on Howard Drive in southeast Albany on its website.
Department of Transportation placards on the cars are labeled 1075 with a flammable symbol. The number denotes flammable substances — including butane, propane and liquefied petroleum gas — and designates cars that are or recently were carrying the substances and have yet to be cleaned out.
Some of the cars near Highway 20 are labeled with the words “non-odorized liquefied petroleum gas.”
Williams added that the rail industry has protocols to share information on railcar contents, if any, with first responders as necessary. But beyond that, for security reasons, contents are not disclosed to the general public.
“Short line freight railroads such as the Portland & Western provide the vital link between local businesses and the national rail network,” Williams said. “Storing loaded and empty railcars for customers is an essential service provided by short line railroads, as well as an important source of revenue, and is safely done as normal course of business and in full compliance with federal regulations.”
Railroad and state officials did not release the name of the third party.
Shelley M. Snow, Oregon Department of Transportation’s strategic communications coordinator, said all of her agency’s requirements in the storage of the cars have been met.
ODOT is not responsible beyond that because the cars are now immobile and have reached their destination, thus ending ODOT’s oversight of them, Snow said.
Once the shipment is at its final destination and has moved onto a private track, which is the case, ODOT’s hazardous material transportation regulations no longer apply. That is in addition to requirements under the third party’s security plan, which was submitted to and reviewed by ODOT’s hazardous materials inspector.
ODOT inspectors reviewed the lease agreement between the railroad and the third party and have found the siding meets the criteria to be considered a private track, Snow said.
“The shipper is responsible for minimizing how long the material is stored to the extent practicable, and the lessee of the track is a distributor of the product,” Snow said. “Given this, the duration of storage could be an ongoing situation of cars coming in and going out of storage.”
Snow added: “We absolutely understand this may not satisfy the concerns of those who live nearby, but we do want to reassure everyone that our role focuses on preventing incidents,” Snow said. “We will continue to work with the railroads/shippers to make sure they are following the regulations that we oversee.”
