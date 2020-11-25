Lioness originally from "Tiger King" Joe Exotic's park gets surgery at OSU

A lioness previously rescued from “Tiger King” Joe Exotic’s big cat park was treated for a uterine infection at Oregon State University on Monday.

Dr. Katy Townsend, an associate professor of small animal surgery in the Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine, performed an emergency spaying procedure on 5-year-old Chobe.

Keepers at the sanctuary said they noticed Chobe wasn’t eating and was experiencing some vulval discharge. According to the news release, they recognized the symptoms from an illness had by one of their Bengal tigers, also treated by Townsend, some years ago.

They determined Chobe needed a CT scan and transported her to OSU’s Lois Bates Acheson Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Chobe was found to have pyometra, an infection of the uterus, which can happen to human women and non-fixed animals.

“Surgery went really well; we were able to cleanly get everything out in a short amount of time,” Townsend said in the news release. “We expect her to make a full recovery from this.”

In the meantime, Townsend said, Chobe’s been anesthetized near the wound to help with pain relief. In emails to the Gazette-Times, Townsend and WildCat Ridge Executive Assistant Ian Ford confirmed that Chobe was taken back to Scotts Mills after her procedure.