Barring a settlement, the $1.4 billion breach of contract lawsuit filed by 14 counties and more than 100 other taxing districts against the Oregon Department of Forestry will go to trial in Linn County Circuit Court beginning Oct. 21, 2019.
In a brief hearing Monday morning in Courtroom 5, Linn County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas McHill met lawyers representing the county and the state, after taking over the case from retiring Judge Daniel Murphy.
McHill said he had considered handling Monday’s issues with a teleconference, but decided it would be better to meet counsel for both parties face-to-face to set guidelines.
“So far, we have worked out most discovery issues,” said John DiLorenzo of Davis Wright Tremaine, the lead lawyer for Linn County. “We will need to set up some status conferences, maybe four or five. We still have some issues concerning expert witnesses and computer data.”
Scott Kaplan, representing the Department of Forestry, said he would appreciate holding the status conferences by telephone if possible, but agreed with DiLorenzo that at this point, most issues have been ironed out.
“We still have questions about what the trial will look like, what gets tried and what doesn’t,” Kaplan said.
DiLorenzo also asked that a settlement conference be scheduled; that will likely be set for sometime in April. Kaplan was amenable to that time frame, but reminded everyone the Legislature will be in session in the spring.
“If it appears a settlement is possible, we’d like to see it come earlier than later,” DiLorenzo said.
McHill said the court will be flexible and “we will try to do as much as possible by phone. It’s convenient and it is less expensive.”
The counties and other taxing districts charge that in recent years, the Oregon Department of Forestry has broken a longstanding contract regarding management of more than 700,000 acres of state forest lands.
When those lands were taken over by the state decades ago, it was with the understanding they would be managed based on the “greatest permanent value” to the counties, the counties argue.
The counties contend that meant offering timber sales that provide maximum income for the counties and taxing districts.
But over the years, the state payments have declined because the state forest management plans have grown to include other factors such as riparian management areas, recreation and water quality mitigation.
The plaintiffs argue the decreased annual payments amount to a breach of the state's contract with the counties to pursue the “greatest permanent value.”