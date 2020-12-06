Linn sheriff investigating homicide near Jefferson

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide where a man's body was found on Saturday near Jefferson.

Richard Anderson, 41, of Portland, apparently died from gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 1:17 p.m. on Saturday, the LCSO dispatch center received a report of a body found on property in the 38000 block of Densmore Road, near Jefferson.

There is no danger to the public at this time, according to the news release.

The investigation is continuing, and those with information about the case should contact Detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1