A California man was arrested on a charge of felony possession of marijuana on Sunday after 28 pounds of pot were found in his Jeep, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Billy Alan St. Germain, 31, was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on the single charge on Monday afternoon.
He was initially stopped due to defective lighting on his 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday near the Motel 6 on Pacific Boulevard in Albany.
You have free articles remaining.
St. Germain did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance on the vehicle. He was taken into custody on an outstanding felony warrant for failure to appear from Jackson County, the news release states.
The Jeep was towed as a nuisance vehicle as it was blocking other automobiles and there was no licensed driver to remove it. When the Linn County Sheriff’s inventoried the vehicle to document any valuables within, the deputies found the marijuana, which was in 29 individual bags, according to the news release.