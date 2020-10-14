Linn sees more COVID-19 workplace outbreaks

Linn County has two new workplace outbreaks of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
The new outbreaks are connected with the Georgia-Pacific tissue plant in Halsey, which has 17 cases of the disease, and the Eagle Veneer plant in Harrisburg, which is associated with 15 cases.
There are ongoing outbreaks at Freres Lumber in Lyons, which is associated with 14 cases, and the Lowe's Distribution Center in Lebanon, which is now connected with 12 cases.
Workplace outbreaks can include both employees and members of their households. The outbreaks are considered active until no new cases are reported for 28 days.
OHA reports outbreaks of five or more cases in facilities of 30 employees or more.
According to OHA's latest weekly report, there are currently no active workplace outbreaks in Benton County and no current outbreaks at any congregate living facilities, schools or child care centers anywhere in the mid-valley.
COVID-19 infections were up 18% Oct. 5-11, according to the latest data released by the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday.
The number of Oregonians newly tested also rose week over week to 26%, and the state's positivity rate inched up from 6.3% to 6.4%. Increased testing does not have a direct impact on the state's positivity rate. The rate symbolizes the number of people who tested positive out of all the people tested for the illness, not the entirety of the state's population.
Hospitalizations and deaths increased over the week before, with 147 people hospitalized (up from 119) and 27 dying from the virus, up from 25 the week before.
Overall, Oregon saw 390 confirmed and presumptive cases reported on Wednesday. Linn County reported five new cases, while Benton reported three.
Oregon's Latino community continues to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, with OHA reporting that those identifying as Hispanic currently make up 37.5% of the state's cases but only 13% of Oregon's population.
People under the age of 30, according to OHA, continue to make up the largest percentage of cases but the fewest hospitalizations at 9%.
