The Linn County Republican Women are are holding their annual summer barbecue tonight at 6 p.m. at the home of Wayne & Sharon Schmidt in North Albany.
The guests of honor will be Representative Andy Olson and former Sheriff Bruce Riley.
Anyone interested in attending can contact Carolyn Oakley, president, at 541-928-7745 for more information.
The gathering is a potluck, so attendees are asked to bring a favorite side, salad, or dessert.
party of trump! grab 'em by the p****!
