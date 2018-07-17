Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Linn County Republican Women are are holding their annual summer barbecue tonight at 6 p.m. at the home of Wayne & Sharon Schmidt in North Albany.

The guests of honor will be Representative Andy Olson and former Sheriff Bruce Riley.

Anyone interested in attending can contact Carolyn Oakley, president, at 541-928-7745 for more information.

The gathering is a potluck, so attendees are asked to bring a favorite side, salad, or dessert.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments