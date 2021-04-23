Linn, other Oregon counties may be heading back to extreme risk as COVID spikes

A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases will likely push Linn County and perhaps 10 or more others into the extreme risk level April 30, requiring the most severe restrictions the state can impose on businesses and activities, Gov. Kate Brown said Friday.
Oregon reported more than 1,000 new infections on Friday, a mark that puts the state second in the nation for the rate of increase of new COVID-19 cases.
More than 300 people are hospitalized with the virus, which health officials have set as a key threshold for emergency action.
The counties that currently meet the extreme risk level numbers, in addition to Linn, are Baker, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Marion and Polk. Benton remains one spot below in the high risk category.
The restrictions would go into effect Friday, April 30. There will be no "warning week" as is usual with changes in risk levels, which delayed restrictions for a week.
"This is your warning," Brown said.
The "fourth surge" of the pandemic will be different, offering some hopeful news to state residents and businesses.
There is now enough Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccine for most people in the state. The vaccination has reached three out of four people 65 and older, which means that the current spike will lead to fewer deaths among the most vulnerable age group in the population.
"This time will be different," said Dr. Renee Edwards, chief medical officer at Oregon Health Science University and adviser to Brown.
Edwards said the restrictions would likely be needed for no more than three weeks, when the increasing vaccination levels will cap the usual exponential growth of COVID-19 cases that marked the rate of illness during past surges.
Roger Nyquist, chair of the Linn County Board of Commissioners, said returning to the extreme risk category and the tighter business restrictions that come with it would be "a bit of a setback" but added he's received assurances from the governor that the move would not affect schools.
"We're so close to getting through this thing with continued vaccinations," he said. "It's a very difficult situation.,
But Nyquist also noted that the county has received extra vaccine supplies, and he urged residents to take advantage of that fact.
"My advice to everybody in Linn County, if you haven't gotten vaccinated already, sign up to get vaccinated next week."
Brown said the state's portion of the $1.9 trillion in federal aid recently approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden will be used to soften the economic impact of the restrictions on businesses.
Brown said she expected that all college students in Oregon will be required to get vaccinated, but wasn't ready to order it.