Linn, Marion counties to aid Santiam Canyon rebuild

Technically, they would have to be rebuilt based on current planning and building codes.

Schneider said that when Grant County had a disaster, homeowners were allowed to rebuild based on building codes from the year 2000 if their previous home was built before then and remained no larger than the original footprint. Anything built after 2000 would have to meet current building codes.

Removing debris from the ravaged homes — many of which are old enough to have lead paint and asbestos insulation — will require much consideration and working with environmental agencies and managers at Coffin Butte Landfill, meeting participants agreed.

It is possible an overall survey of the types of materials at the sites could be made, rather than a house-by-house environmental survey, which could take months to complete.

Developing a common internet portal where property owners could get reliable information about what they can and cannot do is also vital, Schneider said.

Waivers concerning how long property owners can live in temporary structures such as camping trailers or RVs while they are rebuilding may also be necessary, participants agreed.