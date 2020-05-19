Linn Fairgrounds loses $400k

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nearly every weekend the Linn County Expo Center is buzzing.

Old cars are trailered in looking for a best in show title, animal stalls are filled with year-long 4H efforts, dogs running obstacle courses, non-profits filling meal boxes and high school seniors filling the air with graduation caps and tassels turned.

It makes for a busy, action-packed year, but since March the rings, stands and stalls have been empty in accordance to Gov. Kate Brown's social distancing guidelines.

In an effort to comply with the order and slow the spread of COVID-19, the Expo Center has canceled the events that usually pack its schedule.

And on Tuesday, it was reported that decision has cost, to date, $400,000.

Randy Porter, Linn County Expo Center Director told the Linn County Commission on Tuesday that the canceled events and refunds have teamed up to show a loss of $400,000 for the venue.

"If we go through September, it's going to be another $70,000 to $80,000," he said.

Porter said the Expo Center was working to cut costs but noted ongoing maintenance was still being performed.