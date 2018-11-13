Linn County deputies are seeking information about a Sweet Home man involved in a pursuit Monday afternoon that included a rammed patrol car and ended in a crash.
Sheriff Jim Yon said deputies contacted the man about 9 a.m. Monday when he was sitting in a parked 2008 gold Chevrolet Equinox near the intersection of High Deck Road and Cascadia Drive in Cascadia.
They recognized him as David Russell Coats, 36, of Sweet Home and knew he was wanted on several outstanding warrants, including first-degree robbery and pending charges from additional cases.
Yon said when a deputy told Coats to step out of the vehicle, Coats put it in reverse and rammed the front of the patrol vehicle twice before speeding away.
Deputies pursued Coats onto Highway 20, where speeds reached 90 mph. They lost sight of him as he turned onto Latiwi Creek Road and found the vehicle rolled over a quarter mile down the road. By that time, the vehicle was empty.
Deputies brought out a K-9 patrol dog and searched unsuccessfully for Coats for more than two hours. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.
The deputies in the rammed vehicle were not injured and it is unknown if Coats sustained any injuries. The vehicle Coats was driving was a 2008 gold Chevrolet Equinox and was later found to be stolen from the Sweet Home area.
Yon said the sheriff's office is seeking information about Coats' whereabouts but is warning people not to approach him.
Anyone who has seen Coats or has information is asked to contact the dispatch office at 541-967-3911.