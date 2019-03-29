Juan Navarro, an immigration rights activist, and Patrick Starnes, a campaign finance reform advocate, will be the guest speakers April 4 at the montlhy meeting of the Linn County Democrats.
Starnes was the Independent Party candidate for governor in 2018, but dropped out of the race after reaching an agreement with Gov. Kate Brown, who said she would pursue campaign finance reform if re-elected.
The meeting will be held at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. A social time with light refreshments begins at 6 p.m. The meeting will start at 6:30.
The April 4 agenda also includes the nomination and election of a Linn County Democratic Central Committee second vice chair, and alternates to the Democratic State Central Committee and Congressional District 4 Committee.
For more information, contact Linn Dems Chair Jerred Taylor at linncodem@dpo.org.