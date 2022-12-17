Linn Democrats to hold reorganization meeting Jan. 5

The Linn County Democratic Central Committee will hold its biennial reorganization meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.

“Every two years, Democratic precinct committee persons in Linn County have the opportunity to elect their leadership,” Linn County Democrats Chair Jerred Taylor said in a statement. “We encourage any Democrats in Linn County who are interested in a leadership role in our local party to reach out.”

Elected Democratic precinct committee persons in Linn County are eligible to vote for local party officers including the chair, vice chairs, treasurer, ambassador and secretary. Elected and appointed precinct committee persons in Linn County are eligible to vote for state central committee and congressional committee delegates and alternates.

For updates, visit https://linncodems.org/reorganization. For questions about the reorganization process, eligibility or to get involved, write to info@linncodems.org.