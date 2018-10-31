The Linn County Democrats will hold their election night gathering and monthly general meeting on Tuesday evening, Nov. 6, at Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW.
A social time and no-host dinner will start at 6 p.m. at Taqueria Alonzo in Two Rivers Market. A short monthly general meeting, including brief remarks by Democratic candidates, begins at 6:45. The election night watch gathering will follow in Taqueria Alonzo and the adjacent Linn County Democrats Campaign Office, where dessert will be served.
The election ends at 8 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring their laptops, tablets and smartphones to get local and statewide election results.
The Linn County Dems also invite all Democrats to join them in the Veterans Day Parade through downtown Albany on Saturday, Nov. 10.
For more information about the election night gathering and participation in the parade, contact Linn Dems Co-Chair Graham Kislingbury at 541-974-2075 or g.kislingbury@comcast.net.