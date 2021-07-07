 Skip to main content
Linn death toll from heat wave reaches three
alert

Linn death toll from heat wave reaches three

Mid-Valley Heat Wave 08

Mid-Valley residents cool off in triple digit weather during the first session at Otter Beach in Corvallis on June 29.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Another Linn County person has been added to the list of those who died as a result of last month's heat wave.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner reported Wednesday that a 59-year-old Linn County woman has been added to the state’s death toll, which has reached 116 people. No further information was available on the Linn County death.

Two other Linn County deaths, a 59-year-old woman and an 82-year-old male, have previously been reported.

Temperatures in the mid-valley reached a record 110 degrees on June 27.

