Evelyn Burleson Waldren didn't live in Albany long. But as one of the first women to earn a pilot instructor license and be designated as a flight examiner, she made her mark.
The Linn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will recognize the aviator in a ceremony and short program set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the Albany Municipal Airport. The event is open to the public.
The Albany Airport will receive the framed certificate of recognition and medal for Waldren’s accomplishments as an outstanding National Society DAR Woman in American History, to be displayed at the airport.
Waldren, who was known as Evelyn Burleson when she lived in Albany, was born in Nebraska in 1908. She managed the Albany airport from 1937 to 1941, with her husband, Howard Burleson.
In 1938, Waldren became one of the first women to earn a pilot instructor license and be designated as a Civilian Aviation Authority Flight Examiner. In 1941, she set a record by flying solo in her Taylorcraft airplane, "Miss Liberty," from Vancouver, BC, to Tijuana, Mexico.
She recounted the harrowing tale of the initial portion of that flight in a first-person article for "Flying" magazine in 1942. Fog rose around the plane, at night, over the Siskiyous, and Waldren had no blind flying instruments and no radio.
She solved the problem by keeping a cool head and relying on what she knew about the plane's capabilities to keep the wings level until she rode out the situation.
"There's no use kidding myself," she wrote. "Lady Luck was riding with me that night."
While in Albany, Waldren and her husband trained more than 250 pilots. Many of those early students were prepared to become pilots for World War II.
She also wrote for the Democrat-Herald during her time in Albany, sharing stories from the Albany airport. In 1942, she moved to California to train cadets to become pilots.
Waldren was a charter member of Oregon's chapter of the women’s aviation organization, The Ninety-Nines. She flew planes for 48 years and taught flight instruction for 47 of those years. She died Oct. 25, 1986, in Washington.
Tami Sneddon, regent for the Linn Chapter of the DAR, said she came across information about Waldren while working at the Albany Regional Museum and wrote an article about her for the museum newsletter.
"The DAR has this opportunity to recognize special women in our history, and she came to mind," Sneddon said.
