The slow auctions took a minute and change.
But the quick auctions?
They could be over in 30 seconds.
For 4-H and Future Farmers of America members, that roughly a minute in the limelight represented the culmination of months of work and years of developing the skills to care for animals.
Organizers for Saturday's Linn County Youth Livestock Auction said kids from across the county brought a record number of animals to market at the Linn County Fair this year. The total was 307, up from 288 last year, which was previous record.
Maddie Neuschwander, on the 4-H Linn County Youth Leadership Team, said for the cattle she brought to the auction, she not only raised them from when they were calves, she also bred them herself. For the steer she was auctioning, she said she’d been raising him for 15 months.
“I have spent, I don’t know how long, probably over an hour a day on feeding and primary care,” she said.
Neuschwander, who just graduated from Central Linn High School, said she’s shown nearly every kind of animal featured in the auction and she doesn’t go into the auction ring nervous.
“It is really crazy, but also exciting because you know your hard work paid off,” she said of the quick moment.
Neuschwander, who plans to study animal science at Linn-Benton Community College this fall and eventually transfer to a university with an agricultural communications program, said more than anything she feels grateful to the buyers who support kids in 4-H and FFA.
“Every time I step out of the ring, I feel so blessed,” she said.
She said some of the money she’ll raise at the auction will go into future animal projects and the rest will go into her college savings.
Many 4-H and FFA members planned to use the proceeds from the sale of their animals for future projects and to fund college.
Kyndal Porter, who just graduated from Scio High School, brought a hog to sell at the auction, but since this is her last year in the youth auction all of her proceeds will go towards college. She also plans to study at LBCC this fall and eventually transfer to Oregon State University.
Porter said she’s been bringing animals to the auction for eight years and doesn’t have any problems with nerves.
“In the moment you feel proud you were able to raise your hog and get it here,” she said.
Porter wants to study agriculture education and eventually work in the field to give back to FFA, which she said has “made her life.”
“I like that all of the buyers understand what 4-H and FFA really mean to kids involved in them,” she said.
Erika Armstrong, who will start eighth grade at Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon this fall, said she has been showing sheep for four years with the Lacomb Livestock 4-H group.
She said she likes bringing her animals before people in the auction.
“It’s really fun. You are standing in front of everyone and get to show off your animal,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.