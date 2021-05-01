Linn County woman succumbs to COVID-19

A 43-year-old Linn County woman was Oregon’s 2,497th COVID-19-related death, it was announced by the Oregon Health Authority on Saturday. In total, three more Oregonians succumbed to the disease, bringing the state’s total cumulative death toll to 2,498.

The other two fatalities were a 70-year-old Jackson County man and an 81-year-old Malheur County woman. They had underlying medical conditions, and authorities say they are still working to confirm whether the Linn County woman did, too.

Oregon’s total cumulative caseload now sits at 185,597. Linn County added 38 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19, according to OHA’s Saturday report. The county now has a cumulative total of 4,557, with 66 confirmed deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Neighboring Benton County added 10 new positive cases of COVID-19, with no new deaths. Benton County’s cumulative caseload is 2,917 and the death toll is 19.

Oregon administered 40,318 new vaccinations since the previous day’s report, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in Oregon to more than 3 million. The number of Oregonians considered fully vaccinated is 1,275,121.