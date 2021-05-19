Linn County woman dies of COVID; 29 mid-valley schools report cases

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Case numbers are current as of Sunday, according to OHA. Outbreaks are considered resolved when there have been no new cases for 28 days.

This week’s report includes five new schools, but six were taken off the list because they had passed the 28-day threshold. Previously reported flareups at Santiam Elementary, Scio High, the Children’s Farm Home, Albany Christian, Timber Ridge Middle School and Hamilton Creek School are now considered resolved.

More than half of Oregon’s total COVID-19 fatalities — 1,336 — have occurred in connection with outbreaks at nursing homes or other congregate care facilities. The mid-valley currently has six such outbreaks, which can involve residents or staff of the facilities, members of their households or other close contacts.

The largest is at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis, which grew to 26 cases last week, OHA reported on Wednesday. Outbreaks also continued last week at Waverly Place Memory Care in Albany, which has reported six cases and one death; the Mennonite Home in Albany (11 cases); and Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany (4 cases). New outbreaks were reported at Corvallis Manor and Timberview Care Center in Albany, each with three cases.