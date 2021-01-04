Linn County woman among six new deaths attributed to COVID-19

For the same time frames, Linn County had 322.4 cases per 100,000 residents and a 6.7% positivity rate for the first two-week period and 385.6 cases per 100,000 residents and a 6.8% positivity rate for the previous overlapping two-week period.

The 20 to 29 age group continues to have the highest percentage of the state’s cases at 21.0%, followed by 30 to 39 (17.6), 40 to 49 (15.7) and 50 to 59 (12.8).

OHA says 51.3% of the state’s cases have been females and 47.8% males. The remaining 0.9% was unavailable.

OHA reported Monday that 477 people across Oregon were hospitalized with COVID-19, six fewer than Sunday. A total of 102 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care unit beds, seven fewer than Sunday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

OHA on Monday recorded 2,550 doses of vaccine administered, including nine second doses, raising the state’s total number of doses administered to 51,275. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 1,663 doses administered Sunday, as well as 887 administered on prior days that had not been recorded.