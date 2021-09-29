Linn County woman adds to COVID-19 death toll

An 82-year-old Linn County woman was Oregon’s 3,736th coronavirus-related death, according to a Wednesday update from the Oregon Health Authority. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. The woman tested positive on Sept. 10 and died Sept. 23 at Salem Hospital.

OHA said there were 2,011 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Oregon’s total number of cases is currently 328,184. OHA also announced 21 new deaths, pushing the state’s death toll to 3,771.

Linn County showed 95 new virus cases for a total number so far of 11,211, with 94 deaths in the county. Benton County had 22 new cases, bringing the total to 4,815. No new deaths were reported in Benton County, which has lost 30 people to COVID-19.

According to Samaritan Health on Monday, 85% of its 40 current COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated. The patient total was down from 51 (84% unvaccinated) on Friday.

Hospitalizations: Oregon has 824 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 235 of them are in intensive care unit beds, with 131 patients on ventilators. There are 56 available adult ICU beds in the state – a 9% availability. There are 345 available adult non-ICU beds, which is an 8% availability.