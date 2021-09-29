Linn County woman adds to COVID-19 death toll

An 82-year-old Linn County woman was Oregon’s 3,736th coronavirus-related death, according to a Wednesday update from the Oregon Health Authority. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. The woman tested positive on Sept. 10 and died Sept. 23 at Salem Hospital.
OHA said there were 2,011 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Oregon’s total number of cases is currently 328,184. OHA also announced 21 new deaths, pushing the state’s death toll to 3,771.
Linn County showed 95 new virus cases for a total number so far of 11,211, with 94 deaths in the county. Benton County had 22 new cases, bringing the total to 4,815. No new deaths were reported in Benton County, which has lost 30 people to COVID-19.
According to Samaritan Health on Monday, 85% of its 40 current COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated. The patient total was down from 51 (84% unvaccinated) on Friday.
Hospitalizations: Oregon has 824 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 235 of them are in intensive care unit beds, with 131 patients on ventilators. There are 56 available adult ICU beds in the state – a 9% availability. There are 345 available adult non-ICU beds, which is an 8% availability.
The six-county region that includes Linn and Benton counties has nine (13%) of adult ICU beds available and 64 (10%) adult non-ICU beds available.
Vaccinations: OHA reported that 11,372 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. The seven-day running average was 7,079 doses a day. As of Tuesday, more than 2.7 million people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 2.5 million people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
National: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 106,794 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the U.S. case total to more than 43.1 million. There were 1,850 new deaths according to Wednesday’s report, bringing the country’s death total to 691,517. Cases and deaths are trending downwards slightly.
