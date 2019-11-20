{{featured_button_text}}
A map of the state forest land includes the Tillamook State Forest, which includes a large portion of Tillamook County and also the Santiam State Forest which is in Linn, Marion and a portion of Clackamas counties.

Linn County emerged victorious on Wednesday afternoon in a $1.4 billion breach of contract lawsuit heard by Judge Thomas McHill in Linn County Circuit Court.

Fourteen counties and 151 taxing districts had alleged that the Oregon Department of Forestry hasn't provided maximum timber harvesting on more than 600,000 acres of state forest lands. The counties said they have been shorted about $35 million per year since 2004.

This story will be updated.

