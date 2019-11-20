Linn County emerged victorious on Wednesday afternoon in a $1.4 billion breach of contract lawsuit heard by Judge Thomas McHill in Linn County Circuit Court.
Fourteen counties and 151 taxing districts had alleged that the Oregon Department of Forestry hasn't provided maximum timber harvesting on more than 600,000 acres of state forest lands. The counties said they have been shorted about $35 million per year since 2004.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
This story will be updated.