Linn County will require parental consent for COVID vaccines

On Tuesday, the Linn County Commission released a statement that noted all vaccination sites run by the county will require parental consent for anyone under the age of 18.

The decision clashes with state law that dictates anyone 15 years of age or older can consent to medical treatment, including vaccinations, without parental consent, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The OHA clarified its stance, specifically addressing the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

In the statement, the agency cited state law (ORS 109.640) and said, "The OHA supports the rights of minors 16 and older to consent to COVID-19 vaccination without parental consent, particularly in cases where the minor may have difficulty obtaining consent from a parent or guardian."

During Tuesday's commission meeting, the commission took a letter from its legal council into the record and voted to accept it. The letter stated that it was Linn County's policy to require parental consent for minors to receive the vaccination.

Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent Melissa Goff, who was present at the meeting, asked for clarification on the county's stance and if the county had been requiring parental consent for minors during the months it has been holding vaccination clinics at the fairgrounds.