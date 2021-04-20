Linn County wades into another timber lawsuit

Linn County is wading into another timber lawsuit, this one related to sales of burned trees in the Santiam State Forest.
The Linn County Board of Commissioners discussed the topic briefly during its Tuesday meeting, deciding that it will hire the same attorney, John DiLorenzo, that it used to successfully sue the state of Oregon back in 2019. Only this time, the county and the state will be on the same side.
The county’s interest in the lawsuit comes from the fact that it shares in the revenue of state timber sales. Therefore, a freeze on cutting and selling timber would affect local taxing districts that rely, in part, on timber revenues. Officials also say failing to cash in now will hamper future revenues for Linn, Marion and Clackamas counties.
“If we don’t act now, we’re going to get very little to nothing in revenue,” said Commissioner Will Tucker. “We get millions of dollars … from these forests every year.”
In its revised 2021 operations plan, the Oregon Department of Forestry pegged the expected revenues from the sale of thousands of these affected acres at nearly $22 million. Many of these acres have already been logged and sold, according to the plan, and about two-thirds of the revenues are shared with counties or other local agencies whose jurisdictions apply to certain stretches of forest.
ODF cites the loss of revenue as one part of why it’s moved so quickly to clearcut or partially cut down some 3,500 acres of affected forests.
“Time is of the essence when responding to post-fire harvest activities,” the action plan states. “Fire-damaged timber starts to deteriorate quickly with warm weather and its marketability quickly falls over time. As a result, most of the post-fire harvesting will be prepared and sold by June 30, 2021.”
The lawsuit is being brought by a coalition of conservation groups, though the primary complainant is Eugene-based Cascadia Wildlands. It has issues with ODF’s entire Santiam Reforestation Plan, which is already in effect. Part of the complaints listed in the lawsuit center around these timber sales, though the group is also fighting for a more hands-off approach to reforestation in general.
The conservation group says that post-wildfire recovery efforts can harm the natural diversification of forests that occur after large fires.
“Organizations across the entire Pacific Northwest try to push back against logging in the most sensitive locations,” said Nick Cady, legal director for Cascadia Wildlands. “Salvage logging is one of the most devastating practices on the environment.”
Aside from forest diversity, the group is concerned that clearcutting will remove post-fire habitats for plants and animals that migrate back into the area and that the current ODF plan may result in worse fires in the future, since new young tree stands are being planted to replace the ones that are being logged.
The group also contends that Oregon is changing its 10-year-old forestry plan in order to seize on the “windfall” that the wildfires presented.
“The Oregon Department of Forestry is treating these wildfires as windfall,” Cady said. “They are revising their 10-year wildfire plan in order to capitalize on this. To the extent that we’re challenging them … we’re challenging the windfall portion, not what was allowed within their predictive models.”
The group seeks an emergency injunction against ODF in order to freeze the logging and replanting efforts that have been taking place over the past several months.
Linn County may band together with the other affected counties in order to fight this lawsuit. Local officials say Marion County has already expressed an interest in joining Linn County’s efforts. A spokesperson for ODF said the agency cannot comment on ongoing litigation.
The first hearing scheduled for this case is on April 30 in Multnomah County Circuit Court in Portland.