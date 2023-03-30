Linn County’s tax department is taking stock of Lebanon properties, scanning for additions at properties that could add to some tax bills — some for the first time in 20 years.

The county announced Wednesday, March 29 that staff from Linn County Assessment and Taxation Office are inventorying as many as 6,000 properties inside Lebanon’s city limits.

City manager Nancy Brewer said that’s virtually every one of Lebanon’s about 6,500 billing accounts.

“That’s everybody,” Brewer said. “You’re talking about almost anything in the community.”

Reappraisal will show the county an accurate count of property values in terms of their assumed real market value, which is not the same as the assessed value on which local governments tax property owners.

“We’re just trying to make sure our records are accurate,” said Matthew Pitcher, chief appraiser.

The county used to reappraise properties on a statutory basis, Pitcher said. But now most changes to the assumed real market value in Lebanon come from properties where permits are pulled by owners for changes like construction.

Linn County couldn’t immediately provide an inventory of appraisal years. But it’s been a while since the assessor’s office has made a holistic canvas of Lebanon, Pitcher said.

And tax officials haven’t appraised some homes in Lebanon in two decades.

“There’s just been a lot of properties we have not seen,” Pitcher said.

Pitcher said appraisers mostly will examine properties from the street. Sometimes, a change at a property may affect the assessed value.

That’s the taxable value of a property, limited by a series of Oregon laws passed by voters in the 1990s that capped how much local governments could collect from property owners.

“That depends on what is found,” Pitcher said.

Pitcher said staff will knock on doors if they have questions. They’ll have county business cards, identification badges and be traveling in Linn County-owned vehicles.

Pitcher did not say what changes Linn County will see in overall property values. He did say inflation generally has raised the real market value of homes.

Lebanon’s total real market value was about $2.7 billion in 2022, compared to a taxable value of about $1.4 billion. Nearby Albany was taxed based on an assessed value of $4 billion with a real market value of $7 billion.

In 2015, Lebanon properties commanded a real market value of nearly $1.2 billion compared to a taxable value of about $1 billion.

Albany’s real market value during the same time was $3.2 billion with a taxable value of $2.9 billion.