Linn County third in daily COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday, Linn County reported 31 new cases of COVID-19, the third highest one-day total behind Lane County, which includes Eugene, and Multnomah County, which houses Portland.
It's the highest daily total for Linn County to date.
"What we're seeing is people are socially gathering," said Todd Noble, Linn County Health Services Public Health Director. "They're getting fatigued and tired of all the rules and there letting their guard down and it's being reflected in the numbers."
Linn County's cases have been edging up since Labor Day when an increase across the state was attributed, in part, to people ignoring social distancing requirements and opting to gather with friends and family for the three-day weekend.
Prior to Wednesday, Linn County's highest daily case count was 19 cases on a single day in mid-August.
"We've had some 16-case days, one 17 but those have been outliers," Noble said, noting that if the county were to continue to see double digit days, it could end up on the state's watchlist.
Benton County has already been placed on the watch list — a list of counties that are experiencing sporadically spread cases meaning an illness cannot be traced to a certain interaction or place.
On Wednesday, Noble said that six of the 31 cases in Linn were from staff members of an assisted living facility and 25 of the cases were community spread.
"(People returning to work) is part of the concern," he said. "The CDC reported that it's airborne which we've known or suspected for a long time so indoor space is a concern and that's why the use of masks is incredibly important."
In total, the state reported 305 new cases on Wednesday, including four cases in Benton County. The state also reported two new deaths, bringing the total of Oregonians who have contracted the virus to 35,634 and the number of people who have died to 583. Some 5,870 people have recovered.
Cases have continued to track upwards with several double-digit gains over the last month. Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4 there was a 3% increase in cases over the prior week. The number of Oregonians newly tested was down 7% while deaths were up by seven people. Hospitalizations dropped from 143 to 100.
"It's time now to get really serious about masks and social distancing," said Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker.
"We're now going into flu season and symptoms are a lot alike. If we wear masks and social distance and wash our hands, it will help us with the flu as well," he continued, urging residents to get their flu shots.
Also on Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority announced three additional workplace outbreaks. Oregon State Hospital reported an outbreak of now 20 cases that began in July. A McDonalds in Jackson County reported 21 cases and New Season Foods Company in Washington County reported 20 cases with an investigation beginning on Sept. 23. An additional 41 cases at the Oregon State Correctional Institute in Marion County were also reported.
