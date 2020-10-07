Linn County third in daily COVID-19 cases

"(People returning to work) is part of the concern," he said. "The CDC reported that it's airborne which we've known or suspected for a long time so indoor space is a concern and that's why the use of masks is incredibly important."

In total, the state reported 305 new cases on Wednesday, including four cases in Benton County. The state also reported two new deaths, bringing the total of Oregonians who have contracted the virus to 35,634 and the number of people who have died to 583. Some 5,870 people have recovered.

Cases have continued to track upwards with several double-digit gains over the last month. Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4 there was a 3% increase in cases over the prior week. The number of Oregonians newly tested was down 7% while deaths were up by seven people. Hospitalizations dropped from 143 to 100.

"It's time now to get really serious about masks and social distancing," said Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker.

"We're now going into flu season and symptoms are a lot alike. If we wear masks and social distance and wash our hands, it will help us with the flu as well," he continued, urging residents to get their flu shots.

Also on Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority announced three additional workplace outbreaks. Oregon State Hospital reported an outbreak of now 20 cases that began in July. A McDonalds in Jackson County reported 21 cases and New Season Foods Company in Washington County reported 20 cases with an investigation beginning on Sept. 23. An additional 41 cases at the Oregon State Correctional Institute in Marion County were also reported.