Linn County tenants struggling with landlords can call this number for help

Tenants in Linn County can now receive information, referrals and support regarding tenant-landlord laws and regulations as part of the law library’s eviction prevention program.

The number for the new “warm line” is 541-730-3495. The $8,000 program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and will be staffed by attorneys. It’s a telephone-based, noncrisis, confidential line for tenants struggling with tenant-landlord issues. There is no charge nor referral necessary.

Amber Boedigheimer, law librarian for Linn County, said she received phone calls during the pandemic from several people who did not want to risk coming to the library in person for information and support. Three years into the pandemic, she is still receiving phone calls from people who feel more comfortable getting their information from home.

“Knowing that I was receiving more callers than in-person tenants, this warm line is going to help facilitate that leadership advice,” Boedigheimer said.

The purpose of the warm line is to expand services provided by the $41,000 eviction prevention program established in July 2021. The warm line is a partnership between the Linn County Law Library and the Commons Law Center in Portland.

How it works

If tenants need legal or nonlegal assistance regarding issues with their landlord, they call the warm line and leave a voicemail that includes their name, address, phone number, reason for calling and details about whether their case has been filed in Oregon.

Someone from the Commons Law Center will then call the tenant back prepared with information, so the caller does not need to wait on hold — hence why the service is called a warm line rather than a hotline.

The caller will be referred to the Law Library if the issue is something the law librarian can address, such as answering questions, giving general advice and talking to people through filling out forms, answers, responses and letters to their landlord.

Some callers will be eligible to connect with a pro bono attorney to further discuss their situation, depending on what they need help with.

The line is already up and running as of Monday, Dec. 12. Again, the number is 541-730-3495.